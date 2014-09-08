Geoffrey Edelsten Says He Could Be Up To $50m In Debt As US Lawsuit Targets His Aussie Assets

Edelsten at the public service for Tom Hafey. Photo: Quinn Rooney/ Getty

The extent of businessman Geoffrey Edelsten’s US debts have been revealed in a lawsuit aimed at getting hold of his Australian assets.

Edelsten’s US bankruptcy trustee, Soneet Kapila, launched a case in the Federal Court in Melbourne on Wednesday, the Herald Sun reports.

Kapila has been ordered to inform 41 companies and individuals believed to have been owed money by Edelsten that the action was under way.

Among his alleged debts – which Edelsten admits in the filings could run as high as $50m – outlined by the Herald Sun are:

$10.4m to former US business partner Rafael Mawardi, with whom he owned a casino in the Dominican Republic

$4.59m to the Australian Taxation Office

$3.84m to the National Australia Bank; and

“Unknown sums” to the Marina Bay Sands casino in Singapore, Carlton Football Club, the City of Melbourne, Etihad Stadium and American Express.

Edelsten, 71, currently a media darling due to his reported on-again, off-again engagement to 25-year-old model Gabi Grecko, is back in court in Florida next week for his US bankruptcy case.

