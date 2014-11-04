Geoffrey Edelsten And Gabi Grecko Just Got Engaged Wearing The Most Ridiculous Outfits At The Melbourne Cup

Alex Heber

Geoffrey Edelsten just proposed to Gabi Grecko wearing a canary yellow suit at the Melbourne Cup.

Not to be outdone, Grecko is wearing some sort of bird type antler head dress coupled with a clown-emblazoned corset.

Edelsten got down on one knee and put a ring on Grecko’s Madonna style red fingerless gloved hand.

And here’s the happy couple walking through Flemington.

NOW READ: CHARTS: A Statistical Guide To The Melbourne Cup – Or How To Pick Today’s Winner

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.