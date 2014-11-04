Geoffrey Edelsten And Gabi Grecko Just Got Engaged Wearing The Most Ridiculous Outfits At The Melbourne Cup

Geoffrey Edelsten just proposed to Gabi Grecko wearing a canary yellow suit at the Melbourne Cup.

Not to be outdone, Grecko is wearing some sort of bird type antler head dress coupled with a clown-emblazoned corset.

Mazel Tov! "@7NewsMelbourne: Geoffrey Edelsten has proposed to Gabi Grecko in the Birdcage at the #melbournecup. pic.twitter.com/Q2IZabGYsg" — Salt (@Salted2) November 4, 2014

Edelsten got down on one knee and put a ring on Grecko’s Madonna style red fingerless gloved hand.

Gabi Grecko and Jeffrey Edelsten are to wed! How wunderbar: pic.twitter.com/1nVxddga52 — Caroline Zielinski (@CE_Zielinski) November 4, 2014

And here’s the happy couple walking through Flemington.

Meanwhile, Geoffrey Edelsten has subtly proposed to Gabi Grecko. In the birdcage, or course. https://t.co/iOtHS6ROHC (via @theage) — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) November 4, 2014

