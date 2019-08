Rachael Teufel of Intricate Icings Cake Design in Denver created a gorgeous wedding cake that looks like a giant crystal geode. She thinks the trend will blow up in 2016.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Adam Banicki

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.