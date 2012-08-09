This iPhone App Turns The World Into A Real-Life Treasure Hunt

All I’ve ever wanted is to be Indiana Jones, so when I heard about geocaching it caught my attention.



Geocaching is an activity that makes use of a GPS device to find containers hidden outdoors. It’s a real-life treasure hunt without being chased and shot at.

There are over 1 million geocaches hidden around the world, including Antarctica and the International Space Station. A cache can contain anything from a logbook for you to sign to a collection of knick-knacks for you to add to and take from.

The largest list of geocaches is maintained by a company called Groundspeak, and it developed an excellent app that makes use of your smartphone’s GPS abilities to help you find caches wherever you are.

You can download the app for $9.99 on iPhone, Android, and Windows Phone.

I took the opportunity to try it out on my iPhone — here’s what happened.

If you’re already a geocacher, here’s a warning: this post contains spoilers for geocache GC38A3P.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.