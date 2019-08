Matching your tie and pocket square to your suit can be difficult. We spoke to the shopkeepers at Fine & Dandy to find out how to make accessorizing easier.

Produced by Matthew Stuart and Alana Kakoyiannis

Special thanks to Fine & Dandy

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.