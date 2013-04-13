Listen To PSY's New Single 'Gentlemen'

PSY goes from “Gangnam Style” to being a “Gentlemen.”



The Korean pop star released his second international single, “Gentleman” as a followup to last year’s viral sensation.

“Gangnam Style” took less than four months to become the most-viewed video on YouTube with more than 1 billion hits.

It’s catchy, but people may not favour the vulgar lyrics in the chorus.

PSY will perform the track over the weekend at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium.

Check it out below:

