4 items every modern gentleman needs this spring

Spring is here. Time to upgrade your wardrobe.

This season, we recommend picking up a linen-cotton suit, a weekend bomber jacket, a “new” going out shirt, and grown up shorts.

We’ve put together a list of our favourite items from Frank & Oak.

Things start to get hot and sticky come springtime, so we recommend getting a linen blend suit. Linen is extremely breathable, which basically means that you won’t sweat through your suit.

Tack on a light coloured tie, stylish shades, and a professional briefcase to complete the look.

(A) Laurier Glen Check cotton linen suit jacket, $US185; (B) Laurier Glen Check trousers, $US105; (C) cotton chambray tie, $US36; (D) Illesteva Hundson sunglasses, $US220; (E) genuine Italian leather messenger bag, $US245.

The bomber jacket took men’s fashion by storm last year — and it hasn’t lost its cool yet. For the spring, we recommend checking out a grey option like the one above.

Pair it with some high-top sneakers, sunglasses with coloured lenses, and a navy weekend bag.

(A) Kingston bomber jacket, $US125; (B) Illesteva Hundson sunglasses, $US220, (C) Dylan denim in dark blue, $US75; (D) Nylon travel duffel, $US125; (E) Apollo leather high top sneakers, $US155.

For some reason, guys in the mid-2000’s went through a tragic “going out shirt” phase. You know the look: bright stripes shirt, un-tucked, maybe with a tuft of chest hair peaking out.Thankfully, everyone has finally come around.

That being said, we’re all for a new version of a going out shirt — a solid, navy or charcoal button down that works for everything from date night to beers with bros.

(A) Cotton snap button shirt in navy, $US65; (B) Leather bill fold wallet, $US56; (C) Newport chinos, $US55; (D) Perforated leather sneakers, $US145; (E) Illesteva Leonard sunglasses, $US178.

As soon as temperatures rise, everyone busts out shorts. But just because your knees are showing, doesn’t mean you have to look young or sloppy.

Pair the shorts with a white button down and knit pullover. Let the buttondown stick out from under the pullover to add a casual feel.

(A) Funnel neck knit pullover in Deep Well, $US55; (B) 7.5″ Travis Oxford shorts in Alloy, $US55; (C) Odessa chambray shirt in off-white, $US45; (D) Perforated leather sneakers in navy, $US145; (E) Super People sunglasses in beige stone, $US150.

