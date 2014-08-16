28 Items That Every Modern Gentleman Should Have In His Kitchen

Nothing says ‘I’m not an adult yet’ like a fridge that contains nothing but Tabasco, packets of soy sauce, and a carton of milk (probably spoiled, lets be real).

But cooking is hard — it’s time consuming and not every young man has been taught how to do it right, let alone set up a proper kitchen with necessary ingredients and tools for making a quick meal.

Business Insider reached out to Jared Spafford Director of Culinary Operations at Snow Day, a maple syrup themed food truck launched by not-for-profit Drive Change. Drive Change employs previously incarcerated individuals to better acclimate them to the outside.

They also learn how to cook with limited resources.

Spafford sent Business Insider a list of items — from tools to spices — that should go inside the modern gentleman’s kitchen.

If you build it, it will come, and it will be delicious.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.