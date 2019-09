There is no way Rodrigo Palacio purposely tried to flick a corner kick over his head and into the far corner of the goal against Lazio over the weekend.



But either way, Palacio put Genoa up 1-0 when the ball banged into his foot and looped over the goalie and into the net.

Here’s the video (via Who Ate All The Pies):

