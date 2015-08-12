Jets quarterback Geno Smith gets sucker-punched by a teammate, out 6-10 weeks with a broken jaw

New York Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith suffered a broken jaw after being sucker-punched in the locker room today by IK Enemkpali, coach Todd Bowles told the media. Bowles says Smith will miss 6-10 weeks and that Enemkpali has been released from the team.
Geno out 6 to 10 weeks becuse of an altercation in the locker room. Broken jaw. Requires surgery. IK Enemkpali hit him. Been released. #Jets
Bowles used the word “cold-cocked” to describe the incident between IK and Geno. Called it “childish.”
Am told Jets’ QB Geno Smith’s jaw was broken in two places. Now out 6-10 weeks.
Todd Bowles: “You don’t walk up to another man and punch him in the face.”
#Jets coach Todd Bowles announced Geno Smith was sucker punched in the locker room, broke his jaw. IK Enemkpali, the puncher, was released
