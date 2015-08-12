Jets quarterback Geno Smith gets sucker-punched by a teammate, out 6-10 weeks with a broken jaw

Emmett Knowlton

New York Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith suffered a broken jaw after being sucker-punched in the locker room today by IK Enemkpali, coach Todd Bowles told the media. Bowles says Smith will miss 6-10 weeks and that Enemkpali has been released from the team.

 

 

More coming… 

