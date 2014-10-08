Jets Quarterback Missed A Meeting Because Of His Coach's Confusing Time Zone Rules

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith got slammed by the New York media on Monday after he missed a meeting the night before his team’s 31-0 loss to San Diego.

On Monday afternoon Smith and head coach Rex Ryan talked about why he missed the meeting. It turns out that the Jets, for some reason, observe east coast time when they are on the west coast and that’s why Smith was confused. Ryan changes the hotel room clocks and everything.

From Jets.com:

“Smith said he was seeing a movie two blocks from the team hotel and miscalculated the three-hour time difference from Eastern to Pacific time. Head coach Rex Ryan said that on West Coast trips, the team stays on East Coast time for hydration and body-clock purposes and even changes the clocks in players’ rooms.”

It’s unclear why the Jets wouldn’t just schedule everything three hours earlier than usual when they are on the west coast. You can still live on an east coast body clock for a few days without actually pretending it’s 8 a.m. when it’s 5 a.m. The whole changing the clocks thing seems specifically designed to confuse people.

Smith sill sounded confused when explaining his mishap on Monday (via ESPN):

“Mainly I just counted down instead counting up and got the times mixed up. So I guess you could say I was thinking I was on west coast time, I mean thinking we were on east coast time when we were actually on west coast time. That was just my mishap and it really had nothing to do with the time zones I’m aware of that but for that moment, I got that mixed up.”

Luckily for everyone involved, the Jets don’t play another game on the west coast this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.