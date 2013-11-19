Geno Smith Had The Worst Game Of Any QB This Season

George Sitaras
Geno SmithTom Szczerbowski/GettyImages

Jets quarterback Geno Smith had the worst game of any quarterback this season this week against the Bills.

Smith completed only 35% of his passes for 103 yards and three interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. He also fumbled the ball once accounting for all of the Jets’ turnovers.

Rex Ryan finally had enough and decided to bench him in the fourth quarter.

Smith’s dreadful performance was statistically the worst of the season by any quarterback, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

ESPN Stats and Info covered Smith’s awful day:

The Jets got blown out 37-14 by the Bills to fall to 5-5. Rex Ryan says he’s still going to stick with the rookie as the starter though when the Jets face the Ravens next Sunday.

