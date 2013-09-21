Geno Smith Could Be Benched If He Struggles On Sunday

Mark Sanchez learned the hard way, the job as the New York Jets starting quarterback is a tough position to hold. Geno Smith is about to learn the same lesson.

After Smith tossed three interceptions in the fourth quarter during last Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots, rumours already began to surface that the Jets would consider making a change if Smith continues to struggle.

The week prior, the rookie quarterback led the Jets to a late come-from-behind win against the Buccaneers to give the Jets a 1-0 start to the season. The honeymoon didn’t last too long though as Geno was picked apart by the Patriots defence, which showcased his inexperience to identify NFL coverages and pass protection schemes.

However, nn many occasions Smith has showed promise and many analysts feel he has done enough to secure the job at least past week three of the regular season.

ESPN Analyst Stephen A. Smith says there has been rumours that Matthew Simms will take over if Smith continues to struggle. It could come as early as this week against the Bills.

Rex Ryan tried to downplay the possibility of Simms starting, Ryan told NBC Sports

“I think there’s a lot of guys that like Simms. I don’t think there’s any doubt. But to say as our starting quarterback? I don’t see that. But again, I’m obviously not saying that that couldn’t happen, or whatever, but we see Geno as our starting quarterback now and that’s how we see it.”

While Ryan states that Smith is his quarterback for now, his comments also suggest that he’s left the door open for Simms. ESPN’s NFL Analyst Adam Schefter also added intrigue with his tweet a few days ago.

Within Jets organisation, QB Matt Simms has some real support to play. Should Geno Smith struggle, worth watching.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2013

