Geno Smith Skipping Day Two Of The NFL Draft Might Be The Dumbest Draft Controversy Ever

Getty Images/Justin K. AllerGeno Smith, who went undrafted in the first round, has announced that he will not return to Radio City Music Hall on Friday night for the second round of the NFL Draft.



And in a dumb twist, there are some that think this shows a character flaw in Smith and that it will hurt his chances of being drafted early this evening.

Mike Florio of NBCSports.com was one that questioned the decision of Smith…

“At a time when quarterback Geno Smith has faced harsh criticism regarding his ability to handle adversity, Smith isn’t handling adversity well… Specifically, the game that is the NFL draft isn’t going the way he expected, so Smith plans to take his bat and ball and go home.”

Whether or not a player sits in the draft waiting room has absolutely nothing to do with his ability to play quarterback.

Before leaving, Smith did speak briefly with Suzy Kolber of ESPN. Smith told Kolber that he wasn’t surprised he wasn’t taken ain the first round. And according to Kolber, Smith will now play with “a chip on his shoulder even bigger than the one before.”

Teams that are interested in drafting Smith already know where in the draft he is worth being selected. And if they like the former West Virginia quarterback, they are not going to change their mind just because he doesn’t want to sit in the green room for a second night.

