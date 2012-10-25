Famed Coach Wants To Lower The Rims In Women's Basketball To Make Sport More Popular

Photo: AP Images

Geno Auriemma, who has led the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team to seven national titles, feels the sport is not as popular as it should be. And to fix the problem, Auriemma told the Hartford Courant, that he is going to propose to the NCAA that women’s college basketball lower the rims more than seven inches.Auriemma notes that players that can’t shoot and the amount of missed layups slows the game down. By lowering the rims, layups would be shot closer to the rim and there would be more put-backs.



Specifically, Auriemma wants to lower the rim 7.2 inches to honour Title IX which was instituted in 1972.

Is this an insult to women or an ingenious move? The women already play with a smaller ball. And Auriemma points out that women’s volleyball players play with a net that is seven inches shorter and the average fan doesn’t even notice.

It is also worth noting that this move may have already happened years ago if not for the fixed height of basketball rims in years past. Having lower rims for the women would have required a second basketball court. But with the adjustable rims used today, making the change would be simple.

Of course, the one enormous downside would be for the girls and women that have spent their entire lives shooting thousands of shots at a 10 foot rim. Lowering the rim is going to mess with years of built-up muscle memory.

