GENIUS: Some NYU Stern Students Figured Out How To Put Vending Machines In Taxis

So three cheers for the NYU Stern students who started a company called TaxiTreats, and won the Next Idea competition, according to the NY Post. They won $17,500 in start-up funds and six months of free office space.

Here’s how their idea works — the mini vending machine would be mounted near the Taxi TV in the back of your yellow cab. The creators are still working out payment kinks, but they think your purchase would just be added to your cab fare.

From the Post:

“New Yorkers demand convenience. They want to be as effective with their time as possible,” said Brian Shimmerlik, an NYU Stern School of Business student who incorporated the company TaxiTreats in January… “Who hasn’t flown into New York, grabbed a taxi, and had a terrible headache? Who hasn’t been late for a meeting, immediately regretted skipping breakfast, and suffered for the rest of the day? Who hasn’t left a meal and thought, ‘Wow, I’m self-conscious about my breath?’ ” Shimmerlik said.

Now we just need to see if the Taxi and Limousine Commission will approve this idea.

Here’s hoping.

