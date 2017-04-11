How Einstein became a suspected spy in a clip from the new TV show 'Genius'

National Geographic Channel Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein on ‘Genius.’

National Geographic Channel’s first scripted series, “Genius,” explores the larger-than-life Albert Einstein.

Premiering Tuesday, April 23, at 9 p.m.,”Genius” stars Geoffrey Rush (“The King’s Speech,” “Shine”) as Einstein, arguably the greatest scientific mind in history.

Executive produced by Oscar-winning “A Beautiful Mind” producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard (who also directed the premiere episode), the 10-episode series charts the scientist from childhood and features his tumultuous romances, controversial politics, immigration to the US, and ongoing war with the first director of the FBI, J. Edgar Hoover.

An outspoken critic of Germany in the years leading up to World War II, Einstein found sanctuary from the country’s growing anti-Semitism in the US. But he wasn’t free and clear. Hoover was certain Einstein was a German spy and spent years surveilling him in order to prove it. And he made sure the famed scientist knew of his suspicions.

But how did it all start? In a preview from “Genius,” Einstein and his wife, Elsa (Emily Watson), must get through a tense interview with consulate official Raymond Geist (“Mad Men’s” Vincent Kartheiser). It’s here that Einstein finds out that Hoover is watching.