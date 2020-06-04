This little-known children's media company has skyrocketed 2,500% since May

Genius Brands International

Shares of a little-known children’s media company have surged as much as 2,496% since May 1.

Genius Brands, the company behind animated children shows like “Rainbow Rangers” and “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten” has seen its market cap explode from $US9 million on May 1 to $US496 million today, according to data from YCharts.

“Rainbow Rangers” currently airs on Nick Jr., while Amazon Prime recently picked up the rights to “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten.”

“Superhero Kindergarten” stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as “Captain Courage,” and was produced in partnership with Alibaba.

The company saw its stock price begin to surge after it announced on May 5 that its “Rainbow Rangers” toy products produced by Mattel would be debuting in Walmart stores later this summer.

Since then, the company has announced a slew of news and its stock has been on a tear.



On May 6, Genius Brands announced its planned mid-June launch of the “Kartoon Channel,” a digital streaming channel that includes its entire library of animated shows.

The channel will be available on streaming platforms like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and more.

In a shareholder letter CEO Andy Heyward described Kartoon Channel as “a Netflix for kids, except it is free.”

On May 7, Genius Brands announced that it would sell 8 million shares at 35 cents per share to raise $US2.8 million.

On May 13, Genius Brands announced it raised an additional $US5.4 million by selling shares to fuel its growth initiatives.

On May 18, Genius Brands reported first quarter earnings, which included a net loss of $US5.8 million for the quarter.

Additionally on May 18, Genius Brands announced the sale of 7.5 million shares at $US1.20 per share to raise $US9.0 million.

On May 28, Genius Brands disclosed it raised $US30 million by selling 20 million shares at $US1.50 per share.

Finally, on May 29, Genius Brands disclosed that it had regained compliance with the Nasdaq and would not need to delist its shares.

Investors clearly like the news.

Genius Brands traded as much as 93% higher on Wednesday to $US7.79, and was up as much as 2,700% year-to-date.



