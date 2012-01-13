Are You Smarter Than An Apple Genius? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Apple’s Geniuses come up against a wide variety of problems every day.They do their best to solve them for customers while maintaining the utmost in customer service at the same time.



We reached out to a source who used to work at a Genius Bar to see what kinds of problems he, his coworkers, and Geniuses at other stores would come up against and put together this quiz based on what he told us.

They run from ordinary to out of this world, so give it a try.

A troubled computer user can't install new apps on his Mac. A. The hard drive is failing and needs to be replaced. B. The hard drive is full of porn. C. He doesn't realise he's trying to install a PC-only app. ANSWER: Too much porn! In this case, the Genius did his best to keep a straight face while showing the customer how to back up his racy data on an external hard drive and free up some space on his computer. A customer's iPhone volume is maxed out, but she can barely hear the person on the other end of the call. A. It's a faulty earpiece. B. The person on the other end of the call has a broken phone. C. She forgot to take off the clear piece of plastic that comes on every iPhone's screen. ANSWER: There's plastic covering the front of the phone! Our source says that people come in with this problem nearly every day. When they see what a simple fix it is to remove the clear sticker on the iPhone's screen, they usually feel pretty silly. A customer can't figure out why his computer keeps overheating. A. He's running too many applications at once. B. The battery is defective and running too hot. C. A family of cockroaches has taken up residence inside the computer and broken the fan. ANSWER: Cockroaches in the computer! In this case, the Genius removed two dead cockroaches and replaced the broken fan. Good as new! A man is complaining that an expensive app he bought in the App Store has completely stopped working. A. You can't help him. He'll have to talk to the app developer. B. He needs to swap his phone out for a new one. C. He needs to do a hard reset on the app. ANSWER: Hard reset. When a specific app isn't running the way it should, Apple employees use this trick to try to get it to behave. Open the troublesome app and hold the power button until the shutdown screen appears. Instead of turning the phone off, hold down the home button for several seconds until you return to the home screen. Open the app again and all should be working. A customer's phone is running too slowly and apps are pretty much unusable. A. The phone is too old and she needs a new one. B. She has too many apps open in the multitasking bar. C. The phone's battery is nearly dead. ANSWER: Too many apps in the multitasking bar. To close the apps in your multitasking bar, double-tap the home button and you'll see a row of recently opened apps. Hold your finger on one of them until they start to shake. You'll notice a minus sign appearing over each one as well -- tap the minus sign to close the app. How did you do? 0-2 correct answers: Try again, buddy. 3 correct answers: You probably really know your way around an Apple product. 4 correct answers: I'd start filling out an Apple Store application. 5 correct answers: Put that application down. You have nothing to prove. Are you an Apple Store employee? We'd love to hear about any weird things you've had to deal with on the job. Drop us a line at [email protected] Want to learn more about the Genius Bar? Click here to see some Genius Bar secrets revealed >

