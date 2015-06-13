How to master the Genius Bar to get the most out of your trip to the Apple Store

One of the biggest things that makes Apple’s retail experience so unique is its Genius Bar, a tech support station located inside its retail stores.

It gives Apple device owners the chance to talk face-to-face with experts who can give them tips on what went wrong and how to prevent the same issues in the future.

But if you’re getting ready to head over to the Genius Bar, there are a few things you should know beforehand. These tips should help you get the most out of your visit.

This is an update of an article originally written by Dylan Love.

Be honest about what happened to your device. If you know why your device is broken, be upfront about it. An Apple Genius wants to help you, so don't sell yourself out by being deceptive. Sometimes, a Genius will even reward you for being honest. Steve Black Jr., a podcaster who worked as an Apple Store Genius for five years up until 2013, said he once repaired a client's phone free of charge because she was honest. First, she told him she had dropped her iPhone on a rug from one foot above the floor. But the damage was too extensive, and he knew that she was lying. So, he encouraged her to tell the truth, which she eventually did, and he covered the cost of the repair, which was $US149. 'Be honest if you have a problem with the product because it's only going to help the technician in the end,' he said. Especially when it comes to water damage. A former Apple Store employee that spoke to Business Insider in 2012 said that people try to conceal water damage all the time, but 'you can't hide water damage so don't lie about it. There's a sensor right inside the 30-pin connector that tells us if your device got too wet.' Back up your device before you bring it in to the Apple Store. Make sure you back up all of your files before bringing it in. Black said that the Genius Bar will sometimes send a customer home if they haven't backed up their device, because they don't want to risk deleting the user's data. Make an appointment. The Genius Bar gets very busy, so you'll have to make an appointment ahead of time if you want to meet with a Genius without waiting for a long time. Genius Bar appointments for Mac products are 15 minutes each, while mobile appointments are 10 minutes. You can be 15 minutes late and you won't be punished. Apple gives you 15 minutes to check in to your appointment. If you're late, you don't get your exact appointment time, but your priority position is maintained. But if you are going to walk in, these are the times you should avoid. The Genius Bar is at its busiest around 5pm and around lunch time, since that's when people are usually out of the office. The best times to stop by the Apple Store for a walk-in are probably 3pm or 4pm, since most people are still in the middle of their workday at that point. Stopping in around 7pm or later is also probably a good idea if you don't want to wait. Black says the Genius Bar is less crowded at that time, and usually people only come in at night if their device is seriously damaged. Don't get frustrated with the technicians and yell to get your way. Most of the time, this tactic doesn't work. Some people yell and scream to get their way if their device is broken, Black says. Some Geniuses will just give the customer a new phone so that they will stop and leave the store, but most of the time this doesn't work. And it doesn't usually fix the problem. 'I know if I replace this person's phone for free, they're still going to be as negative as (they were) when they came in,' Black said. Listen to the technicians -- they know what the problem is, not you. This may sound obvious, but Black says there are plenty of people that think there's a problem with their iPhone's hardware when it's really a software-related issue. So, these people demand a new iPhone and end up experiencing the problem again. '(I said) 'OK, I'm going to give you a new phone but you're going to be back in here next week with the same exact issue,' he said. Now check out how you can speed up your iPhone without going to the Genius Bar... 12 ways to make your iPhone run faster>>

