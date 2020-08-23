Geneva is enticing tourists by offering them free $100 gift cards to spend in the city's hotels, bars, and restaurants

The tourism bureau of Geneva, Switzerland, is offering visitors a free gift card worth approximately $US109 (€93) to be used in hotels, restaurants, and tours around the city.

Travellers who book a stay at a hotel in Geneva for at least two nights are eligible for the voucher, which expires December 31.

Tourists from many European countries can enter Switzerland, but visitors from countries outside of Europe that it deems as high-risk, including the US, are barred from entry at the time of writing.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding all nonessential international travel during this time. If you decide to travel, follow the CDC’s recommendations in the Global COVID-19 Pandemic Notice.

The city of Geneva, Switzerland, is giving away free money in the name of tourism.

When visitors book at least two nights at a hotel in Geneva, they will automatically get a gift card that can be used for dining, drinking and exploring the historic European city.

The voucher, called the Geneva Gift Card, is worth $US109 (€93) and can be spent at a variety of spots around the city – including more than 60 hotels, 15 excursions, and some 80 restaurants, according to the city’s tourism bureau.

Geneva’s gift-card-friendly spots even include Michelin-starred dining destinations and a tour that explores the country’s famous chocolate industry.

Visitors are eligible for one gift card per hotel room, and the cards can be redeemed upon hotel check-in, according to the city’s tourism bureau.

The gift card can be used through December 31 of this year.

EyesWideOpen/Getty Images French is the main language spoken in Geneva.

Switzerland is currently open to tourists from many European countries

In June, Switzerland lifted COVID-19-related restrictions on travel for visitors from Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden.

The country requires visitors from any country designated by the Swiss government as having a high risk of COVID-19 infection to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

Reuters / Denis Balibouse The city sits on picturesque Lake Geneva.

While nonessential international travel is not recommended by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organisation, some countries and cities desperate for tourists have launched similar incentives to Geneva’s free gift card.

For example, the Italian of Sicily offered to pay half of tourists’ flight costs and a third of their hotel costs if they planned a visit for later in the year.

Hotel associations in Mexico’s popular tourist areas, including Cancun and Riviera Maya, previously launched a “destination reactivation” campaign to attract tourists later in the year. The campaign included incentives like free hotel nights for every two nights paid for by guests, as well as 20% off tickets for activities like theme parks, golf courses, and spas.

