The 28 hottest exotic cars from the 2015 Geneva Motor Show

The 2015 Geneva Motor Show is the first major European car show of the year. The world’s top brands will come out in force with their latest and greatest offerings. From Aston Martin to McLaren, from Ferrari to Koenigsegg, from Lamborghini to Porsche, the next generation of exotics will debut at the show.

In the addition, there will be a bevy of production ready models from mass-market luxury brands, such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus, and BMW. The 2015 Geneva International Motor Show will run from March 5-15 at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva, Switzerland.

