The 28 hottest exotic cars from the 2015 Geneva Motor Show

The 2015 Geneva Motor Show is the first major European car show of the year. The world’s top brands will come out in force with their latest and greatest offerings. From Aston Martin to McLaren, from Ferrari to Koenigsegg, from Lamborghini to Porsche, the next generation of exotics will debut at the show.
In the addition, there will be a bevy of production ready models from mass-market luxury brands, such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus, and BMW. The 2015 Geneva International Motor Show will run from March 5-15 at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva, Switzerland.
The 450th and last new Bugatti Veyron hypercar produced -- dubbed 'La Finale' -- will be on display.
McLaren's 675LT supercar will also makes its world debut. Inspired by the company's 1997 F1 GTR long-tail race car, the 675LT will feature an upgraded 3.8-liter V8.
Mercedes-AMG is kicking off the year in style with the introduction of the GT3 racing version of its new AMG GT sports car.
Not to be outdone, Audi will unveil several new cars in Geneva -- starting with its second-generation 2015 R8 supercar, which will be sold in V10 or e-tron hybrid form.
Ford's presence in Geneva will be dramatic, with the debut of its German-built, 300-horsepower Focus RS.
One of stars of Geneva will be the Aston Martin Vulcan hypercar. The 800-plus-horsepower V12 track special is the most extreme Aston in company history.
Fellow English manufacturer Morgan will also introduce a supercar concept in Geneva. Although a retro look is implied, expect the supercar to feature a modern powertrain.
The seductively Infiniti Q60 also makes it European debut in Geneva. Armed with a turbocharged V6 engine, the stylish coupe is expected to see production next year.
Ferrari's menacing 488 GTB is the replacement for its popular 458 Italia. The new car will be powered by a turbocharged V8 engine. A turbocharged Ferrari!
The Koenigsegg Agera R (shown here) is one of the fastest hypercars in the world. Amazingly, the company is releasing an even more intense version, called the Agera RS.
Lamborghini's flagship Aventador supercar gets another variant -- the SuperVeloce or SV. Sadly we don't have photos of the new Lambo yet.
Although Lotus isn't traditionally known for big horsepower, the Evora 400 bucks that reputation with a 400-horsepower supercharged V6 engine.
No one is really sure what the mysterious Lexus LF-SA is -- but some believe it's a preview of the brand's new sport utility coupe.
The Rolls-Royce Serenity isn't actually a new car -- rather, it's a special Phantom limo decked out in fine silk.
Mercedes-Benz took its insane 6X6 G-wagon, cut off two of its wheels and voilá -- the G500 4X4 Squared is born!
No car show is complete without a Porsche. In this case, a race-ready Porsche 911 GT3 RS (just the GT3 here) and ...
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.