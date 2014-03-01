21 Cars We Can't Wait To See At The Geneva Motor Show

The Geneva Motor Show kicks off on Tuesday, and all the world’s major automakers are trekking to Switzerland to show off their latest goods.

While the highlights of the Detroit Auto Show in January were the new Ford F-150 pickup truck and Toyota FT-1 concept, in Geneva it’s all about luxury rides, sporty hatchbacks, and over-the-top supercars.

Before things get started, here’s a look at the 21 cars we can’t wait to see, including the very best from Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, and Sweden’s Koenigsegg.

