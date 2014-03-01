21 Cars We Can't Wait To See At The Geneva Motor Show

The Geneva Motor Show kicks off on Tuesday, and all the world’s major automakers are trekking to Switzerland to show off their latest goods.
While the highlights of the Detroit Auto Show in January were the new Ford F-150 pickup truck and Toyota FT-1 concept, in Geneva it’s all about luxury rides, sporty hatchbacks, and over-the-top supercars.
Before things get started, here’s a look at the 21 cars we can’t wait to see, including the very best from Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, and Sweden’s Koenigsegg.
McLaren's 650S Coupe can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds flat, and to 124 mph in just 8.4 seconds -- a full second quicker than the McLaren F1, once the world's fastest production car.
A sign that Ferrari is focusing on efficiency as well as performance, the new California T will be the first prancing horse-stamped car with a turbocharged engine since the 1980s. That gives it 49% more torque and uses about 15% less fuel.
Fit for a reveal in Switzerland, Citroen's oddly-named C1 Swiss & Me is a special edition that features the Swiss flag and 'adopts a playful approach to the constraints of city driving.'
With an enhanced 6.0-liter W12 engine, the Bentley GT Speed Convertible will top out at a whopping 203 mph.
The Koenigsegg One:1 is not just likely the fastest production car on the planet. It's also the first with a 1:1 power to curb weight ratio. 1,340 horsepower, 1,340 kilograms. Top speed should be over 273 mph.
Jaguar promises the station wagon XFR-S will provide even better performance than the sedan version, with tons of extra trunk space. It's not bringing the car to the U.S., so we're considering moving to England.
Vauxhall's latest little monster, the Astra VXR EXTREME, is the brand's most powerful front-wheel drive car ever. It's 220 pounds lighter than the standard Astra VXR, and the 2.0-liter turbo engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.
The plug-in hybrid electric Golf GTE marks the fifth kind of powertrain VW has put in a Golf, after gasoline, diesel, natural gas, and hybrid versions. Maybe they'll go for a nuclear-powered model next.
We haven't seen much of the 2015 Audi TT, but so far, so good. This is the third generation of the sports car that launched in 1998.
Why build a whole new car when you can make a great one even better? For Geneva, Aston Martin is rolling out the V8 Vantage N430, which will go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 190 mph.
The British automaker is pulling the same trick with another beauty. The Carbon Black edition dusts off the DB9 with extra carbon fibre features.
Honda says the Civic Type R Concept presages the design direction for the 2015, mass-market Civic. It that's true, things should get exciting.
Volvo is showing off the gorgeous Concept Estate, a wagon that comes with a tablet-like control screen that will start showing up in production cars later this year.
We'd like to take away Vauxhall's right to name its cars, but can't deny that the ADAM ROCKS looks neat. The mini-crossover was shown as a concept in Geneva in 2013, and now it's about to go into production.
It's impressive that the new Audi S3 cabriolet can go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds and top out at 155 mph. Even more impressive is that it can do that while posting 39.8 miles per gallon.
For those who don't like paved roads, Fiat is making the Panda Cross, based on the Panda 4X4. The new version has bigger tires and higher ground clearance, the better to hit the hidden trail.
We haven't seen much of the Hazumi yet, but Mazda says the small car is 'bursting with energy.' The automaker will also show off its small-displacement SKY-ACTIV-D clean diesel engine.
Nissan has won this millennium's award for most nonsense teaser image. Under those gold lines is the new Juke, a car we've always found ugly but strangely intriguing.
We saw the Q50 Eau Rouge concept in Detroit. In Geneva, we'll see if Infiniti is serious about being a top luxury brand, when it will provides details on the car's engine. If Infiniti shows us something innovative and impressive, it will be a sign the brand really wants to compete with the big dogs.
Lamborghini has retired the Gallardo and moved on to the Huracan. The all-new supercar is powered by a 5.2 liter V10 engine that generates over 600 horsepower. It will go from a dead stop to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds, and top out at 201 mph.
After showing off the sexy RC F Coupe in Detroit, Lexus is headed to Switzerland with the RC F GT3. The race-oriented car will weigh in at under 3,000 pounds and pump out 540 horsepower through a V8 engine.
