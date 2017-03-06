24 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The 2017 Geneva Motor Show is the first major European car show of the year. The world’s top brands will come out in force with their latest and greatest offerings. From Bentley to McLaren, Ferrari to Pagani, and Lamborghini to Porsche, the next wave of exotics will debut at the show. In addition, there will be a bevy of production-ready models from mass-market luxury brands, such as Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, and BMW.

The event will run from March 9 to 19 at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva, Switzerland.

The supercar contingent will be strong this year in Geneva. Leading the line will be Ferrari's new 812 Superfast -- the successor to the F12Berlinetta. Ferrari McLaren is expected to unveil its first-ever second generation supercar called the 720S. It will replace the current McLaren Super Series seen here in the form of the 675LT. McLaren Lamborghini will show off an updated version of its flagship supercar called the Aventador S. Lamborghini In addition, Lambo is expected to unveil a hardcore track version of the Huracan called the Performante. Lamborghini Pagani will show off the stunning Huayra Roadster. Pagani The new 700 horsepower Bentley Continental Supersports is expected to make an appearance along with... Bentley ... The custom-built Bentley Bentayga Mulliner. Bentley Porsche's new Panamera Super Turismo wagon will make its first public appearance as well as... Porsche ... Range Rover's stunning Velar SUV. Jaguar Land Rover Mercedes' presence at Geneva will be extensive. It will include a new E Class Cabriolet, ... Mercedes-Benz ... The limited production G650 Landaulet,... Daimler ... The new X-Class pickup truck in both its luxury and... Mercedes ... Off-road specs along with... Mercedes .... A rumoured four-door coupe to replace the current CLS. Mercedes-Benz BMW will show off its new generation 5-Series. BMW Lexus's recently unveiled flagship LS sedan will make its European debut. Matthew DeBord/BI Volvo is expected to unveil its second-generation XC60 crossover. It is expected to share many design cues with its big brother XC90 seen here. Volvo Volkswagen's replacement for the CC Coupe, called the Arteon, will make its world debut. Volkswagen Ford is expected to show off a new Fiesta ST hot hatch with a powerful three-cylinder turbo engine. Ford Honda's hotly anticipated Civic Type R will also make an appearance. Honda Subaru will unveil a new Impreza-based XV Crosstrek. Subaru Mitsubishi's new Eclipse Cross SUV will be at the show. Mitsubishi Toyota will unveil a new electric car called the i-TRIL. Toyota Finally, French boutique automaker Alpine will show off a modern interpretation of its classic A110 sports car. Alpine

