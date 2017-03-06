24 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The 2017 Geneva Motor Show is the first major European car show of the year. The world’s top brands will come out in force with their latest and greatest offerings. From Bentley to McLaren, Ferrari to Pagani, and Lamborghini to Porsche, the next wave of exotics will debut at the show. In addition, there will be a bevy of production-ready models from mass-market luxury brands, such as Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, and BMW.
The event will run from March 9 to 19 at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva, Switzerland.
The supercar contingent will be strong this year in Geneva. Leading the line will be Ferrari's new 812 Superfast -- the successor to the F12Berlinetta.
Ferrari
McLaren is expected to unveil its first-ever second generation supercar called the 720S. It will replace the current McLaren Super Series seen here in the form of the 675LT.
McLaren
Lamborghini
In addition, Lambo is expected to unveil a hardcore track version of the Huracan called the Performante.
Lamborghini
The new 700 horsepower Bentley Continental Supersports is expected to make an appearance along with...
Bentley
Porsche
Mercedes-Benz
Volvo is expected to unveil its second-generation XC60 crossover. It is expected to share many design cues with its big brother XC90 seen here.
Volvo
Ford
