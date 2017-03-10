27 hot cars at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The world’s top brands came out in force with their latest and greatest offerings at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
From Bentley to McLaren, Ferrari to Pagani, and Lamborghini to Porsche, the next wave of exotics debuted at the show. In addition, there’s also a bevy of production-ready models being showing from mass-market luxury brands, such as Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, and BMW.
The Geneva Motor Show is now open to the public now and will run until March 19 at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva, Switzerland.
The supercar contingent is strong this year in Geneva. Leading the line is Ferrari's new 812 Superfast -- the successor to the F12Berlinetta.
Aston Martin is showing off its newly-named Valkyrie hypercar -- developed in conjunction with Red Bull Racing.
Volvo unveiled the second-generation XC60 crossover that shares many design cues with its big brother XC90.
