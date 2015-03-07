These 40 cars prove that this year's Geneva Motor Show was the greatest in human history

The 2015 Geneva Motor Show is the first major European car show of the year. So we expected the world’s premier auto makers to bring their “A” game. But what witnessed so exceeded our expectations that we’ve decided to proclaim this the “Greatest Car Show in Human History!”
Over the top? Nope. The usual scene-stealers — Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche — were completely eclipsed by the bold, groundbreaking, and completely unexpected new cars on show.
After all, this show marks the first appearance of the “megacar!” (Go to slideshow to learn more.)
The 2015 Geneva International Motor Show runs from March 5-15 at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva, Switzerland.
Bentley remained rather low key in days leading up to the show, announcing only that it would present an updated variant of its trusty Continental GT. Then ...
... Bentley caught just about everyone by surprise with the introduction of the stunning EXP10 Speed 6 concept coupe.
McLaren's 675LT supercar also made its world debut. Inspired by the company's 1997 F1 GTR long-tail race car, the 675LT will feature an upgraded 3.8-liter V8.
Just to remind everyone of its technical prowess, McLaren showed off a road-going version of the 2-decade old F1 longtail that's still a match for modern day hypercars.
Mercedes-AMG kicked off the year in style with the introduction of the GT3 racing version of its new AMG GT sports car.
Audi showed off the Prologue concept, whose design will serve as the basis for the next generation of Audi cars.
One of brightest stars in Geneva is the Aston Martin Vulcan hypercar. The 800-plus-horsepower V12 track special is the most extreme Aston in company history.
Fellow English manufacturer Morgan showed off the latest variant of its BMW-powered, retro-chic Aero 8 sports car.
Although Lotus isn't traditionally known for big horsepower, the Evora 400 bucks that reputation with a 400-horsepower supercharged V6 engine.
The seductive Infiniti Q60 also made itsEuropean debut in Geneva. Armed with a turbocharged V6 engine, the stylish coupe is expected to see production next year.
Ferrari's menacing 488 GTB is the replacement for its popular 458 Italia. The new car will be powered by a turbocharged V8 engine. A turbocharged Ferrari!
The Pininfarina Ferrari Sergio is the production version of the concept car that took Geneva by storm in 2013.
Swedish hypercar specialist Koenigsegg took shocked with crowd with a 1,500 Regera hybrid, the world's megacar!
Sadly, all the commotion surrounding the Regera means the 1,160 horsepower Agera RS hypercar has been somewhat overlooked. Now that's quite an achievement!
Other car-show darlings also made an appearance, such as the incredible Pagani Huayra hypercar and ...
... Lamborghini's flagship Aventador supercar, which gets another variant -- the SuperVeloce or SV. It's the most intense and performance-focused version of the big Lambo we've seen to date.
The EDAG Light Cocoon Concept is truly unlike anything we've seen in recent memory. It features a high tech fabric skin wrapped around an advanced skeletal frame with LED lighting mounted under the fabric.
Germany's Borgward went bust in 1961. But now they have returned with the retro-styled Isabella Concept, whose 1950s-era namesake is the most famous car in the company's history.
Citroen showed of the otherworldly Divine DS Concept, which features a set of truly unique suicide-scissor doors.
Bentley's parent company, Volkswagen, also joined in the on the flurry of automotive hotness with the Sport Coupe Concept GTE. It will eventually become the new VW CC.
Mercedes-Benz took its insane 6X6 G-wagon, cut off two of its wheels and voilá -- the G500 4X4 Squared is born!
Speaking of off-roading, a modified 6X6 Land Rover Defender 110, dubbed the Kahn Huntsman, is quite possible the manliest car of the 2015 show.
Not to be outshone, Rolls-Royce presented a bespoke limo, called 'Serenity,' to the public. Although it may look like an average Phantom ...
... its interior is decked out in fine, hand-dyed, hand-sewn, and hand-woven silk, crafted to resemble a tranquil Asian garden in bloom.
