Everything You Need To Know About The All-New Lamborghini Huracán Supercar

Alex Davies
Lamorghini Huracan LP 610-4 crowdREUTERS/Arnd WiegmannThe Lamborghini Huracán made its global debut in Geneva this week.

The Geneva Motor Show opens to the public Thursday, and those who make the trip to Switzerland will be rewarded with the chance to see Lamborghini’s recent work.

The all-new Huracán takes the place of the Gallardo, the most popular Lamborghini model ever.

Powered by a 5.2 liter V10 engine that generates over 600 horsepower, it will run from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.2 seconds, and to a top speed of 201 mph.

If you can’t make it to the Geneva show, here’s everything you need and want to know about the latest and maybe greatest Lamborghini supercar.

The Huracán succeeds the Gallardo, the most popular Lamborghini ever. Half of the cars Lamborghini has built in its 50-year history are Gallardos. Pictured is the last one ever built.

Lamborghini first told us about the Huracán in December, soon after the last Gallardo was built.

Its official reveal opened up the 2014 Geneva Motor Show this week.

Continuing a Lambo tradition, the car is named for a famous bull who fought in Spain in 1879, 'showing his unrelenting character and remaining defiant and invincible, thus entering into the legend of fighting bulls' history.'

It was designed from scratch, but retains the basic look of 21st century Lamborghinis.

The chassis is made from aluminium and carbon fibre.

5.2 liter V10 engine that generates over 600 horsepower, revised version of the one in the Gallardo

It's a revised version of the engine used in the Gallardo, and is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

That will send the Huracán from 0 to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds, and up to 124 mph in 9.9 seconds.

Top speed: 201 mph.

If you want to show off the engine, go for the transparent bonnet -- just an extra £5,256 ($8,800) in the UK.

A document obtained by Supercar Kids shows the Huracán will start for £180,720 ($302,000) in the UK.

That will seem low once you start adding options like a £2,940 ($4,900) rear camera -- a feature that's standard on the $US18,190 Honda Civic.

At least carbon-ceramic brakes come standard on the 20-inch wheels.

Lamborghini promises the interior will be comfortable for long drives, with more space and better visibility than in the Gallardo.

Lamborghini says it sold 700 in the first month the Huracán was on sale. Deliveries start soon.

Now see the real star of the Geneva Motor Show.

