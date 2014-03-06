Everything You Need To Know About The All-New Lamborghini Huracán Supercar

REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann The Lamborghini Huracán made its global debut in Geneva this week.

The Geneva Motor Show opens to the public Thursday, and those who make the trip to Switzerland will be rewarded with the chance to see Lamborghini’s recent work.

The all-new Huracán takes the place of the Gallardo, the most popular Lamborghini model ever.

Powered by a 5.2 liter V10 engine that generates over 600 horsepower, it will run from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.2 seconds, and to a top speed of 201 mph.

If you can’t make it to the Geneva show, here’s everything you need and want to know about the latest and maybe greatest Lamborghini supercar.

