Law Enforcement Is Hoping A Geneticist Can Provide Answers About The Sandy Hook Shooting Spree

As police try to piece Adam Lanza’s destroyed computer back together, the state’s chief medical examiner is taking another approach to uncovering clues about the gunman.



Dr. H. Wayne Carver is enlisting the help of a University of Connecticut geneticist to investigate whether a medical condition might have played a role in Friday’s shooting, The Hartford Courant reported Tuesday.

Lanza has been identified as the gunman who opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Friday, killing 27 people, including children.

Many have speculated Lanza had Asperger’s syndrome and was being treated with Fanapt, a controversial drug that was previously rejected by the FDA.

Carver told The Courant he doesn’t know whether Lanza had Asperger’s, but he suggested the massacre was the result of other problems with the 20-year-old.

“Asperger’s is not associated with behaviour patterns that are violent,” he said.

