Why you shouldn't freak out about the new FDA-approved 'Frankenfish'

The AquAdvantage salmon is the first of its kind — a genetically modified animal that’s FDA-approved for human consumption.

“The FDA determined that food from AquAdvantage Salmon is as safe to eat and as nutritious as food from other non-GE Atlantic salmon and that there are no biologically relevant differences in the nutritional profile of AquAdvantage Salmon compared to that of other farm-raised Atlantic salmon,” the FDA announced in a statement on Thursday.

Since the FDA found no “material difference” between the AquAdvantage and other non-GMO salmon, there’s no requirement that the fish be labelled differently. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the genetically modified fish is coming to a grocery store near you. Costco, among other retailers, has announced it won’t sell GMO salmon.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

