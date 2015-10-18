10 times scientists genetically modified animals and came up with some weird results

Frankenstein may be a work of fiction, but these experiments are real.

For decades, scientists have been tweaking the genes of animals to give them desirable (and sometimes just plain bizarre) traits. This is possible thanks to gene editing techniques that make it possible to easily cut and paste DNA.

Here are some of the weird and wacky experiments researchers have done on animals over the years. Could humans be next?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.