How To Manage Multiple Ideas Without Losing Focus

If there is a time line for entrepreneurship, it probably goes something like this: you come up with an idea, build it to a functional startup, establish it as a reputable company and then sell it off, making enough money to start up all over again.



Bill Gross went through that process with his GNP Loudspeakers company, but then decided on a different approach. He founded IdeaLab in 1996 as a conglomerate of startups that build up and spin-off his many ideas simultaneously.

Watch below his take on managing multiple ideas without losing the focus. The Business Insider interviewed Bill Gross for its Green Innovation series.

See Bill Gross’s Full Interview HERE >

