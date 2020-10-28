The Genesis GV80 luxury SUV's greatest feature is a dialog box that wipes away a problem I never knew I had

Genesis The 2021 Genesis GV80 is the brand’s first SUV.

In every single car I have ever driven, I couldn’t tell what setting my windshield wipers were in unless I clicked the stalk around to test them out.

Turning on the wipers in the GV80 will result in a little information popup in the driver information cluster that tells you what setting they are in.

It was super helpful – and I’m not sure how I’ll go back now to cars that don’t have that feature.

The all-new, 2021 Genesis GV80 luxury SUV has a great number of features, including a stellar interior and an entertaining ambient noise function. But those are the flashy ones, designed to wow people as soon as they get into the car.

I’m a creature of simple taste, you see, and the things I appreciate most are thoughtful little touches you sometimes find in cars that show that whoever designed it was really thinking about the consumer. The rubber-lined cubbies found in the current Toyota RAV4 are an example.

Another one is the GV80’s windshield wiper indicator.

Genesis We found the car to be highly luxurious and easy to drive.

In every single car I’ve ever driven, the windshield wipers are activated via a stalk behind the steering wheel. How frequently they wipe is determined by how many clicks you push the stalk. With more and more cars coming with automatic, rain-sensing wipers, sometimes I don’t know if the wipers are on or not. Sometimes they will be off for weeks of sunny weather just to come on again, annoyingly, in the car wash.

Too often, I’ll be driving behind some behemoth SUV and its rear window wiper is going furiously like the tail of an overexcited puppy. It’s sunny. There’s no rain on the horizon whatsoever. Yet that rear wiper is going like the flood is coming to wipe out all life on Earth. The SUV driver is none the wiser because they’re sitting 18 feet away from that wiper. They can’t hear it, much less see it.

So, how do you figure out if your wipers are on? What setting are they in? We’ve all been forced to click them around until we find our desired setting, like a pack of animals. No more! We live in a society.

The GV80 validates our civilized notions of ourselves by removing that guesswork.

The driver information cluster normally shows what most cars show: a speedometer on the left and a tachometer on the right.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider The normal driver information cluster.

But the tachometer, if you’ll notice, is digital. As soon as you flick the wiper stalk, a quick dialog box will replace it, telling you what setting the wiper is currently in, and what the wiper speed is. After a few seconds, the tach resumes its place.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider So smart!

The same goes for the rear wiper.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider So, SO smart!

I can’t tell you how happy this made me. No more groping around, seemingly in the dark, in order to figure out what setting the stupid wipers are in. A quick popup solved that â€” the only kind of popup I’ll ever welcome â€” wiping away a problem I didn’t even know was a problem until someone gave me a solution.

And now that I have it, I wonder why all cars don’t do this. I’ve been ruined.

