Here's our first look at Hyundai's new luxury car brand

South Korean car making has come a long way.

It wasn’t long ago that Hyundai was an automotive footnote at best. Now the company has spun off its successful luxury sedan, the Genesis, into its own company. The Genesis G90, a sequel to the Hyundai Genesis G80, is on display at the 2016 New York Auto Show. And it looks really good.

Here’s a look at this gorgeous vehicle.

First of all, this car is a big deal for the Genesis brand. We don't know yet how much it will cost, but its success or failure will make or break the new luxury sub-company. Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider This is a smart car, with features to help you stay in your lane, pedestrian detection, and the power to brake itself in an emergency. Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider The design is just plain good looking, without being ostentatious. And there's a lot of attention to detail. Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider Inside, the car features incredibly soft leather seats and an attractive dash. Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider The analogue clock is a nice touch. Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider The rear seats are huge and comfortable. Genesis No electric tech here -- under the hood buyers can option either a 365 horsepower V6 engine or a 420 horsepower V8. Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider The G90 isn't technically the only Genesis-sans-Hyundai car on the market. The Hyundai Genesis G80 has been renamed the Genesis G80. But the G90 is the first one that really matters.

