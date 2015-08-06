Netflix, Google, Facebook, and 13 other companies with extremely generous parental leave policies in America

Earlier this week, Netflix announced its new mums and dads can take off as much time as they want during the first year after their child’s birth or adoption.

By announcing this policy, Netflix has joined the ranks of several major companies that have already instituted radical parental leave policies at odds with the US’s lack of mandatory paid parental leave policies.

While US policymakers have been slow to acknowledge the benefits of guaranteeing paid time spent with a new child, companies like Netflix say they want their employees to be able to balance the needs of their growing families without worrying about work or finances.

“Experience shows people perform better at work when they’re not worrying about home,” Tawni Cranz, Netflix’s chief talent officer, wrote on Netflix’s blog. “This new policy, combined with our unlimited time off, allows employees to be supported during the changes in their lives and return to work more focused and dedicated.”

Here are some companies that are making life for new parents that much better with generous parental leave policies:

Netflix Elizabeth Fuentes/Getty New parents at Netflix take as much paid parental leave as needed for up to one year after the birth or adoption of a new child, and they can choose to return full-time, part-time, and take additional time off as needed. Ernst & Young Glassdoor Birth mothers at Ernst & Young receive 12 weeks of fully paid time off following the birth of a child and can receive an additional two weeks of paid leave before the birth if a doctor suggests it. All other parents that are the primary caregiver can receive up to six weeks paid leave, and non-primary caregivers get two weeks of parental leave after the baby arrives. Deloitte Wikimedia Commons Primary caregivers at Deloitte receive eight weeks of paid leave, while non-primary caregivers receive three weeks. Depending on type of delivery, birth mothers can also receive an additional six to eight weeks. Yale University AP File Photo/Bob Child New mums at the Ivy League university may receive up to 10 weeks of fully-paid maternity leave, and new dads and adoptive parents are offered up to eight weeks. Arnold & Porter Glassdoor Primary caregivers at Arnold & Porter can receive up to 18 weeks of fully paid leave, which secondary caregivers receive up to six weeks. Genentech Glassdoor Genentech offers new parents six weeks of paid leave. After this time, parents may take an additional six weeks of unpaid leave over the course of the new child's first 12 months. Oliver Wyman Glassdoor New mums at the international management consulting firm can receive up to 12 weeks of full pay while they're away. New dads and adoptive parents receive up to 6 weeks.

