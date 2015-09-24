One chart shows why that CEO's decision to jack up the price of a critical drug is a much bigger problem

Earlier this week, the price hike of a critical, 62-year-old drug threw many people into a flurry of outrage.

The drug at the center of the controversy is Daraprim, which treats people with parasitic infections. Overnight, it went from costing $US13.50 to $US750 per pill.

After the hike caught the attention of Hillary Clinton and several others, sparking a congressional investigation and serving as the example for Clinton’s drug pricing plan, the 32-year-old CEO of the company that owns the drug’s US marketing rights Martin Shkreli announced to ABC World News that he would lower the price, although he wouldn’t specify by how much.

But Daraprim wasn’t the first drug to suddenly see its price inflated — or even the first time Shkreli has done this — and it certainly won’t be the last.

Here are some of the other drugs that shot up in price after being acquired by another company.

