Web/TV Studio Generate Nets $6M From Velocity and MK Capital

Video production studio and talent management firm Generate received $6 million in funding from MK Capital and Velocity Interactive, the investment firm headed former AOL and Fox Interactive Media chief executives Jonathan Miller and Ross Levinsohn. Generate, co-founded by former WB CEO Jordan Levin, produces a number of Web and TV series including “Home Purchasing Club” for VH1 and “Somebodies” for BET. The two-year-old company had previously been self-funded.



