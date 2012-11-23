General Petraeus Gave Jill Kelley A Medal For Schmoozing

Did you know you can get a medal from the U.S. military for schmoozing?



Apparently you can.

At General David Petraeus’s recommendation, the Joint Chiefs of Staff gave Tampa Bay socialite Jill Kelley the country’s second-highest honour a civilian can receive, reports Jeane MacIntosh of the New York Post.

Kelley received the award from Petraeus himself in a ceremony in Washington DC last year.

Jeane MacIntosh quotes from the citation, which lauds Kelley for many achievements:

“outstanding public service to the United States Central Command, the MacDill Air Force Base community and the Department of defence from October 31, 2008 to May 31, 2010.”

Kelley’s work in “advancing various military endeavours” and her “willingness to host engagements with senior national representatives from more than 60 countries,” according to the Tampa Tribune.

“On multiple occasions, Mrs. Kelley invited senior national representatives, their spouses and senior leaders to her home to demonstrate their gratitude and support. These events promoted camaraderie, understanding and a better appreciation for coalition and military customs, concerns and abilities.”

“She [was] instrumental in introducing the commander, early in his tenure, to local and state officials, particularly the mayor of Tampa and the governor of Florida.”

“The singularly distinctive accomplishments of Mrs. Jill Kelley are in keeping with the finest traditions of public service and reflect great credit upon herself, United States Central Command and the Department of defence.”

Amazing the things you learn from a sex scandal.

