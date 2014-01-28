General Peter Cosgrove Will Be The Next Governor-General Of Australia

Peter Cosgrove, a popular former general and Australian of the Year, will be the next Governor General of Australia.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has confirmed today what has already been widely expected.

“I can’t think of a finer Australian or a more suitable one to serve as Governor-General and, in this great office, make a contribution to the leadership of our country,” Mr Abbott said.

Quentin Bryce, the current Queen’s representative in Australia, is due to end her term in March.

Cosgrove, the commander of the 1999 international peacekeeping mission to East Timor, will be Australia’s 26th Governor General.

He was Chief of the Defence Force between 2002 and 2005. The Vietnam War veteran and Military Cross winner has a suburb named after him in Townsville, Queensland.

