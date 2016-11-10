GM to lay off 2,000 workers: Report

General Motors is laying off 2,000 workers at two plants, the Detroit News reported Wednesday.

GM is cutting workers at Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing, Michigan and its Lordstown Assembly Plant in Warren, Ohio in the first quarter to cut its bloated supply and match it with demand.

To accommodate a “customer shift from cars to crossovers and trucks,” GM said it will suspend the third shift of production at both plants in the first quarter of 2017.

The announcement comes the same day GM said it will invest $900 million in three facilities to prep for “future product programs.” The investment will go toward the Toledo Transmission Operations in Ohio, Bedford Casting Operations in Indiana, and Lansing Grand River in Michigan, the latter of which is one of the plants facing layoffs.

GM did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

This story is breaking, check back for updates.

NOW WATCH: Watch a gigantic truck remote controlled by a toddler barrel through a construction site



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.