General Motors will test self-driving cars on public roads in Michigan

General Motors’ CEO Mary Barra said the company will test self-driving cars on public roads in Michigan.

Barra held a press conference at its Renaissance Center headquarters in Detroit to make the announcement, which was live streamed on Facebook.

“GM will immediately begin autonomous vehicle testing on public roads in Michigan,” Barra said at the press conference.

Michigan became the first state to establish regulations for the testing, use, and eventual sale of self-driving cars last Friday. The legislation allows for the testing of self-driving cars without a steering wheel, brake pedal, or human in the front seat.

It also allows companies to sell self-driving cars once the tech is tested and certified and use self-driving cars for ride-sharing services.

