General Motors Ready To Sponsor Sporting Events Again

After ending many of its corporate sports sponsorships during its bankruptcy ordeal, General Motors is once again profitable and ready to start spending again.



Sub-brand Cadillac will sponsor golf tournaments again starting with the World Golf Championship in Doral, Florida. The tournament will be renamed the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship.

Since emerging from its government-ordered restructuring, GM made $4.2 billion through the first three quarters in 2010 and has repaid the US government $13.5 billion of the $49.5 billion it borrowed. The company plans to re-pay another $9.5 billion by the end of 2010.

GM’s Buick division was forced to end a nine-year sponsorship deal with Tiger Woods in 2008 and a 51-year run as sponsor of the Buick Open, near Detroit. Now the company plans to bring a golf tournament back to Michigan and resume advertising during the Super Bowl in January.

