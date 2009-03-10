GM Pulls Funding For Ken Burns Films

As part of its effort to rein in expenses, General Motors has said it will no longer provide financial support for documentary filmmaker Ken Burns. It’s a sad development that could only best be accompanied by one of Burns’ plaintive scores, like the one from his Civil War series. (So we’ve embedded that below, press play and read on.)

GM and Burns previously had a 10-year deal in which the automaker would pay for 35 per cent of Burns’ documentaries and provide financing for educational programs related to his films. Burns last documentary co-funded by GM is The National Parks: America’s Best Idea, which will air on PBS this fall.

GM’s move is only the latest retreat from entertainment spending by the beleagured automaker: it dropped out of advertising during the Oscars, ended its endorsement deal with Tiger Woods and isn’t expected to provide much marketing support for the Transformers sequel, which features many custom-built Chevys.

Ashokan Farewell – Fiddle Fever

