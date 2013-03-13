General Motors Is Poised To Fire Its Ad Agency [THE BRIEF]

Photo: Chevrolet

McCann CEO Harris Diamond cancelled his schedule at the 4A’s conference to meet with General Motors instead, Adweek reports, as the automaker prepares to fire Goodby, Silverstein & Partners from its roster. Founder Jeff Goodby traveled to Detroit on Tuesday. GM had asked McCann and Goodby to share the account for more than a year, a relationship that was troubled from the start and became rockier when former GM CMO Joel Ewanick — who had brought Goodby on to the business — exited the company last July. Goodby handled Chevrolet and other brands in the U.S.; McCann was assigned to the international business.

Pinterest has launched its own analytics platform that lets brands track how their content is being used and shared by others on Pinterest.





The IAB has come out against Mozilla’s plan to block third-cookies in upcoming versions of its Firefox internet browser.

LinkedIn launched a new Slideshare ad format.

Fred, a brand of bottled water from Brooklyn, N.Y., has hired an ad agency to persuade everyone that they need water that tastes more Brooklyn-y.

Spotify will expand beyond the U.S. with ad-supported service. The move had been in the making for months, after Spotify signed a global deal with Coca-Cola worth $10 million.

The FTC reminded everyone that its rules also apply to social and mobile advertising. That appears to include use of disclosures even on very small screens.

HBO‘s Game of Thrones has licensed its name to a beer in the runup to Season 3.

