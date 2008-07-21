General Motors (GM) Still Flogging The Hummer, This Time On The ESPYs

Now that the Hummer is a gas-guzzling embarassment that GM may sell or kill, we must say we were surprised to see Sunday night’s sponsors for the ESPYs:



Considering GM may only have 6 months of solvency left, we’ll assume they were locked into the sponsorship before gas was hitting record highs. Otherwise, we’ve really lost faith in the car company.

See Also:

General Motors (GM) Finally Finds Buyer For All Those Hummers: China (GM)

General Motors (GM): Hummer Is Now Embarrassing To Us, Too: We May Sell or Kill It (GM)

General Motors (GM) Unveils Desperate Cost-Cuts, Eliminates Dividend (GM

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.