General Motors (GM) Offers Desperate Incentives to Dump SUVs

To say sales are sluggish at General Motors (GM) might be an understatement. Here a few of GM’s lastest plans to help boost revenue:



0% loans for up to 72 months or cash rebates of up to $7,000 for vehicles purchased today through June 30th

price increases averaging 3.5% on most 2009 models

production cuts of trucks and SUVs through the end of the year

Also, GM has hired Citibank to help them decide if they are going to sell, kill, or revamp the Hummer brand.

In other news, here’s a list of companies you may not know currently have a larger market cap than GM:

GameStop (GME)

First Solar (FSLR)

Kohl’s (KSS)

The Gap (GPS)

Starbucks (SBUX)

Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Hershey (HSY)

