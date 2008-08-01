General Motors (GM) May Finally Have Found Buyer For Embarrassing Hummer Division

General Motors (GM) is in talks to possibly sell the Hummer brand to Mahindra & Mahindra, an Indian automaker. Automakers in China and Russia are also said be interested. Considering the only place the Hummers are selling nowadays is in Asia, we’re not surprised.



While GM had said every option was on the table regarding Hummer, even an overhaul of the brand, a sale always seemed like the most probable outcome. Something about a “hybrid Hummer” just doesn’t sound right.

