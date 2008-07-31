General Motors (GM) Lets Ax Fly: 5,000 Gone

General Motors’ (GM) desperate restructuring plan is well underway. Today, GM announced it will fire 5,000 salaried workers by November 1st. For those scoring at home, that’s 15% of the North American white collar workforce.



How is GM’s stock responding this morning? It’s down 7%. As far as the market is concerned, GM can’t cut enough.

