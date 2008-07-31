General Motors (GM) Lets Ax Fly: 5,000 Gone

Corey Lorinsky

General Motors’ (GM) desperate restructuring plan is well underway. Today, GM announced it will fire 5,000 salaried workers by November 1st. For those scoring at home, that’s 15% of the North American white collar workforce.

How is GM’s stock responding this morning? It’s down 7%. As far as the market is concerned, GM can’t cut enough.

See Also:
General Motors (GM) Unveils Desperate Cost-Cuts, Eliminates Dividend (GM)
General Motors (GM) Volt: Late, Overpriced, Money-Losing, and Dreamy…But Beloved (GM)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.