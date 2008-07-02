General Motors (GM) Director Admits He Doesn't Give a Damn About Stock Price

Asked whether he and other members of General Motors’ (GM) board are concerned that GM’s stock has fallen to a 54 year low (pre-inflation), GM director George Fisher admitted that he couldn’t care less:



In interviews with The Wall Street Journal in May and June, Mr. Fisher endorsed Mr. Wagoner’s strategy and said GM’s stock price isn’t a major concern of the board or management.

So that’s one clue as to why GM CEO Rick Wagoner, who has presided over an 83% stock price plummet, hasn’t been canned.

See Also: My, GM CEO Rick Wagoner, What a Great Job You’re Doing

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.