General Motors (GM): Detroit Headline Says It All

The 177-year-old Detroit Free Press should have as much insight into the current debacle that is General Motors (GM) as any newspaper of record. And this headline from the paper says it all:



GM Aims To Keep Automaker Afloat

The headline gives no assurance GM will remain solvent, no confidence in their cost-cutting plan, no other potentially redeeming sentiments for an employer that embodies Detroit, just the revelation that, well, they’re trying.

