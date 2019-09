Auto sales at General Motoer (GM) cratered an incredible 27% in July. Adjusted for two extra selling days last month, sales were down even more, 32%, compared with last year. Total Truck sales fell 40% while car sales fell 19%. Hummer sales plummeted an amazing 61%.



